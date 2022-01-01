Go
DIYA MIAMI

Traditionally Modern Experience

1766 Bay Rd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Gobi Manchurian$17.00
cauliflower; fried and marinated in spices served with sesame seeds
Garlic Naan (v)$9.00
tandoori flat bread with butter, garlic and cilantro
Mushroom Stuffed Red Pepper$24.00
Samosas$12.00
(2pc) served with tamarind and onion chutney
Loaded Chana Taco$12.00
*Indian Spiced Soft Taco*
(2pc) curried chickpea in a warm soft flat bread
-served with tamarind and culantro chutney
Masala Dosa$18.00
stuffed with seasoned potato
Eggplant Barta$22.00
Chana Masala$19.00
Dumplings$16.00
Palak Planeer$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1766 Bay Rd

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 2:00 am
