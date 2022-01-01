Go
DBR Events

Featuring our "Elevated Comfort Food"

65 Main Street

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip - (1 lb)$14.99
Creamed Spinach & Artichoke Bottoms with Parmesan & Sharp Cheddar.
Stuffed & Roasted Cornish Hen a l'orange for One$29.99
Citrus & Herb Marinated Semi-Boneless Cornish Hen stuffed with Traditional Bread Stuffing & Dried Cranberries. Finished with Orange-Cranberry Sauce.
Brussels & Cauliflower 32 OZ$15.99
Chicken Pot Pie$27.99
Corn Bread - 8 x 8 ( 9 PIECES)$9.99
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon w Maple & Ginger - (12)$24.99
Large Gulf of Maine Scallops & Sliced Water Chestnut in Applewood Smoked Bacon with Maple & Ginger
SINGLE- Chocolate- Peppermint Pot du Creme$6.49
Decadent Chocolate French Custard topped with Whipped Cream and Fresh Berries
SINGLE - Apple & Cranberry Dumpling$7.95
Apple & Cranberry filling baked in a flaky crust.
WHOLE Buche du Noel$39.95
Vanilla Sponge filled with Pastry Cream, frosted with Chocolate Ganache and decorated with Meringue Mushrooms, Sugared Cranberries and Thyme Twigs
Location

65 Main Street

Biddeford ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
