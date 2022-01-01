Go
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

Delicious and thoughtful slow-cooked BBQ and Rotisserie fare. Honest to Goodness!!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

65 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)

Popular Items

House BREAST Plate$16.79
With 2 sides and bread of your choice.
Cornbread$1.99
COOKIE Chocolate Chip$2.59
Original Half Chicken Meal for 2$26.99
One-Half organic & air-chilled chicken with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices.
New England Pot Roast$17.99
Slowly braised top-choice Eye of the Round, DBR Pot Roast Gravy, Maple-Ginger Carrots, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes & a bread choice.
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$12.99
DBR Rotisserie Chicken, Cabot Cheddar, Herbed Aioli, and Greens.
Family Meals HOUSE (feeds 3-4)$49.99
We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.
Angus Roast Beef$13.99
Certified Angus Top Round roasted medium rare, thinly sliced by hand on Ciabatta with Caramelized Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese & Mesclun Greens.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

65 Main Street

Biddeford ME

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
