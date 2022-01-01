Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
Delicious and thoughtful slow-cooked BBQ and Rotisserie fare. Honest to Goodness!!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
65 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
65 Main Street
Biddeford ME
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cafe @ LaundrYuP!
We feature all made from scratch delicious Italian cafe dishes! Join us for a coffee, breakfast or lunch.
DBR Events
Featuring our "Elevated Comfort Food"
The Deli & Company
Online Ordering, Dine-in and Pick up available! Call 286-3842
Rover Bagel
A wood fired bagel shop in the heart of downtown Biddeford, Maine!