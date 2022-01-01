Go
Toast
  • /
  • Trenton
  • /
  • Country Gardens Farm Market

Country Gardens Farm Market

Don't forget to order your pies for the holidays!

PIES

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Apple Pie$16.00
Crisp Michigan apples and just a hint of cinnamon combined to create a true all-American classic.
Dog Bones - sm$1.25
Sal's
Coconut Custard Pie$16.00
Featuring a creamy coconut filling baked inside our traditional crust.
Apple Cider Donuts$5.99
Chocolate Cream Layer Pie$16.00
A chocolate cookie crust layered with rich, dense dark chocolate, creamy light whipped milk. chocolate, and chocolate non-dairy whipped topping that is sprinkled with chocolate shavings.
Apple Caramel Walnut Pie$16.00
Crisp Michigan apples, a sweet generous portion of walnuts and brown sugar combined and drizzled with caramel topping.
Pumpkin Pie$16.00
Not just for the holidays. Lightly naturally firm pumpkin baked inside our traditional crust.
Apple Crumb Pie$16.00
Our classic apple pie topped with a spiced, crunchy streusel topping and our traditional crust.
Kaiser Roll$0.55
each
Peachberry Pie$17.00
A summery combination of everyone’s favorite fruits: peaches, blueberries and cherries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd

Robinsville NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kuo Social

No reviews yet

"Life is made up of moments and we want the moments you spend with us to be extraordinary." -Steven Kuo

TacoRito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai ginger

No reviews yet

Superior ingredients and a healthy approach.
Thai Ginger insists on the very best for our
Loyal customers
Please inform us of any food allergies or dietary preferences.

Hibernian Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston