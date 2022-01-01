Go
DJ's Dugout

Full service bar and restaurant and family friendly. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and energetic staff is looking forward to taking great care of you. We love our community and we take pride in supporting our youth organizations. Locally owned and proud to be in Elkhorn.

19020 Evans Street

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
KIDS SLIDER$5.99
PHILLY SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese.
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
PRIME RIB MELT$12.59
Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
Elkhorn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
