DJ's Dugout

Midwest Hop Producers

Midwest Hop Producers’ mission is to establish a well-managed hop enterprise that provides farmers with a high-value crop that returns the majority of the crop value back to the growers, and provides high quality whole leaf and pelletized hops to everyone from craft brewers to home brewers while maximizing environmental stewardship through sustainable practices.

In 2019, they expanded, bringing these same missions to hemp production in Nebraska and are proud to provide customers with top-shelf, Nebraska-grown hemp and CBD products.

