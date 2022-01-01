Go
DJ's Dugout

Full service restaurant and bar. We provide the best sports viewing around. Our menu has wonderful options and fantastic daily specials. We are family friendly and locally owned. We love being a part of the Plattsmouth community. Come out and see us today!

2405 Oak Hills Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
PRIME RIB MELT$12.59
Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.99
Served with marinara sauce.
REUBEN SAND$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
Location

2405 Oak Hills Road

Plattsmouth NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
