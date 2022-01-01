Go
Toast

D'Jais Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1801 Ocean Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1801 Ocean Ave

Belmar NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salty's Beach Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Heaven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Klein's Fish Market

No reviews yet

Klein's has been a family owned business for over 91 years! Come and experience Klein's Fish Market, Waterside Cafe, Grill Room and Tiki Bar conveniently located at River Road and Main Street on the Scenic Shark River in Belmar, New Jersey. There's something for everyone at Klein's with our vast selection of fresh seafood, sushi, soups, salads, burgers, and pasta dishes. At Klein's, you will find a relaxing ambiance with all of your favorite cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston