Django

Come in and enjoy!

1420 Locust St

Popular Items

Croque Monsieur$16.99
Ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce
Burger Au Poivre$16.99
Gruyere and brandy peppercorn sauce
Blackened Ahi Sandwich$16.99
Blackened ahi tuna, Napa cabbage and remoulade on South Union Bakery artisan bun
Baked Ratatouille$12.99
Herbed goat cheese, pesto and crostini
1/2 Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.99
with truffle oil, Parmesan and harissa aioli
Grilled Cheese for Grown-Ups$14.99
Gruyere and Swiss cheeses, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onion and truffle oil on South Union country bread
Croque Madame$17.99
Ham, Swiss cheese, fried egg and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce
Escargots de Bourgogne$12.99
with garlic-parsley butter and lemon
Duck Frites$9.99
with bearnaise, harissa aioli and curry ketchup
1/2 Poutine$11.99
Braised beef, caramelized onion, mushrooms, Milton Creamery cheese curds and demi-glace over hand-cut French fries
Location

1420 Locust St

Des Moines IA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

