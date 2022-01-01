DJ's Cast Iron Burgers
Simple, gourmet burgers cooked on cast iron & hand-cut fries.
213 NW 10th Ave
Popular Items
Location
213 NW 10th Ave
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mac's Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!
Abuela's
Come in and enjoy!
Scuola Pizza Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Flaco's
Welcome to Flaco's and Vecinos! We have expanded Flaco's to include a bar next door called Vecinos. They are now physically connected, so you can freely walk between the two. Order drinks and food from anywhere inside!