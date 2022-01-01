Go
DJ's Cast Iron Burgers

Simple, gourmet burgers cooked on cast iron & hand-cut fries.

213 NW 10th Ave

Popular Items

Box Water$3.75
Cream Soda$3.50
"Dirty" Fries$10.00
Fries covered in cheese, chili, DJ's sauce, bacon and scallions
Coke$3.50
DJ's Burger$7.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and DJ's sauce. We recommend first timers start with at least a double, patties are thin and crispy! Getting your burger "All The Way" is also recommended for additional flavor and texture.
EXTRA DJ's Sauce$0.50
Topo Chico$3.50
Fries$4.50
Served with DJ's Sauce, cooked in peanut oil.
DJ's Vegan Burger$9.00
"Impossible" patty Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and DJ's sauce. We recommend first-timers begin with at least a double, patties are thin and crispy!
Ketchup On Side
Location

213 NW 10th Ave

Gainesville FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
