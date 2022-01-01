Go
Toast

DJ's Dugout

Full service bar and restaurant and family friendly. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and energetic staff is looking forward to taking great care of you. We love our community and we take pride in supporting our youth organizations. Locally owned and proud to be in Elkhorn.

19020 Evans Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD$12.99
Shrimp tossed in firecracker dressing, shredded lettuce, green onions, jalapeños, tomatoes.
STENSLAND COOKIES & CREAM CUP$2.99
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
STENSLAND CHOCOLATE CUP$2.99
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$9.99
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
SPICY HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato,
onions
SOUTHWEST MELT$11.99
Thick cut wheat berry bread,
pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle sauce
BACK YARD BURGER$12.99
Mushrooms, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
ICECREAM BROWNIE$8.49
A 1/4 pound fudge brownie, served hot with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cool whipped cream, and topped with maraschino cherries
See full menu

Location

19020 Evans Street

Elkhorn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sam & Louie’s

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

Jukes Ale Works

No reviews yet

A family-owned and operated brewery and kitchen serving hand-crafted beer paired with high-quality pub food. Order online
at jukesaleworks.com or call 402-779-8796. Cheers!

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corvette Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston