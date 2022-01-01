Go
Toast

DJ's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

16135 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza Sandwich$8.00
Open-faced sandwich, a pizza on a hoagie roll
See full menu

Location

16135 Main Street

Lower Lake CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Adams Springs Golf Course

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firehouse Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, Sandwiches, Pastas, Salads

Saw Shop Public House

No reviews yet

Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.

Jitter Bean Coffee

No reviews yet

Jitter Bean Coffee Lakeport is locally owned and licensed to provide the same award winning product and services as the legendary Humboldt County, CA Jitter Bean

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston