DJ's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
16135 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
16135 Main Street
Lower Lake CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Adams Springs Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
Firehouse Pizza
Pizza, Sandwiches, Pastas, Salads
Saw Shop Public House
Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.
Jitter Bean Coffee
Jitter Bean Coffee Lakeport is locally owned and licensed to provide the same award winning product and services as the legendary Humboldt County, CA Jitter Bean