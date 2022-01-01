Go
DJ's Dugout image
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

DJ's Dugout

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2405 Oak Hills Road

Plattsmouth, NE 68048

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
KIDS CHX STRIPS$5.99
PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.99
Served with marinara sauce.
PRIME RIB MELT$12.59
Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

2405 Oak Hills Road, Plattsmouth NE 68048

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Hop Yard

No reviews yet

The Hop Yard is nestled in the Platte River Valley, just a few miles south of Omaha. We're a destination tasting room like no other, featuring craft brews made with hops grown right at this location. We offer the freshest beer, wine and distilled spirits available to compliment and showcase local ingredients.

Midwest Hop Producers

No reviews yet

Midwest Hop Producers’ mission is to establish a well-managed hop enterprise that provides farmers with a high-value crop that returns the majority of the crop value back to the growers, and provides high quality whole leaf and pelletized hops to everyone from craft brewers to home brewers while maximizing environmental stewardship through sustainable practices.
 In 2019, they expanded, bringing these same missions to hemp production in Nebraska and are proud to provide customers with top-shelf, Nebraska-grown hemp and CBD products.

Dairy Twist

No reviews yet

Swine Dining Bellevue

No reviews yet

Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

DJ's Dugout

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston