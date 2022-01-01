Go
A map showing the location of DK Effect
Bars & Lounges

DK Effect

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

831 Reviews

$$

1600 E. Third St.

Dayton, OH 45403

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTrendy
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

1600 E. Third St., Dayton OH 45403

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Stoney’s Munchie Bar

No reviews yet

Stoney’s Munchie Bar is a a small restaurant with big dreams. Operating in Dayton Ohio since 4/20/2019, we make nearly everything from scratch in house. Come Enjoy!

Tender Mercy

No reviews yet

We'll be waiting for you...

Corner Kitchen

No reviews yet

Corner Kitchen is a finer diner — making gourmet food.

Top of the Market

No reviews yet

Gourmet Market & Delicatessen
Bar & Bistro
Event & Catering Space

DK Effect

orange star4.8 • 831 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston