dLeña
Chef Richard Sandoval presents a modern approach on classic Mexican fare. The concept celebrates “leña,” or firewood, and the nuanced flavors smoke can impart on both its wood-fired food, and smokey mezcal and tequila-centric menus.
476 K Street, NW
Popular Items
Location
476 K Street, NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Check Instagram or Twitter (@crackedeggery) for today’s pickup location!
Jaleo DC
Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.
Poke Papa
Come in and enjoy!
Denson Liquor Bar
Come in and enjoy!