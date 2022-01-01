Go
Chef Richard Sandoval presents a modern approach on classic Mexican fare. The concept celebrates “leña,” or firewood, and the nuanced flavors smoke can impart on both its wood-fired food, and smokey mezcal and tequila-centric menus.

476 K Street, NW

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS$28.00
shrimp / maryland blue crab / creamy guajillo sauce / crema fresca / fresh salad (gluten free, contains shellfish & dairy)
GUACAMOLE$15.00
avocado / tomato / onion / cilantro / lime
(gluten-free)
PASTEL DE ELOTE$12.00
grilled corn cake / hibiscus-mezcal sauce (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACOS DE SHORT RIB$19.00
chili de árbol peanut sauce / salsa verde cruda / flour tortilla (contains peanuts)
TACOS HONGOS A LA LENA$14.00
mushrooms / pico de gallo / black bean purée / queso fresco / salsa verde cruda (vegetarian, gluten free, contains dairy)
CORN EMPANADAS$13.00
yellow sweet corn / ají amarillo / manchego cheese / chimichurri
(vegetarian, contains dairy)
ENSALADA DE KALE$13.00
baby kale / pomegranate / cherry tomato / agave almonds / manchego cheese / orange balsamic vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts and dairy)
TACOS DE ATUN$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
ZANAHORIAS ROSTIZADAS$10.00
roasted heirloom carrot / pistu chimichurri / cashew tofu aioli / pepita (vegan, gluten free, contains nuts)
MEDIO POLLO AL CARBON$28.00
grilled half chicken / guajillo achiote marinade / criolla sauce / grilled broccolini (gluten free, contains shellfish)
Location

476 K Street, NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
