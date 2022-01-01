Go
D'LISH Fresh Healthy Meals

Creating Fresh Healthy Meals for your on the go lifestyle.

35 west main street

Popular Items

Lobster Tacos
Clam Chowder
Shrimp
Beef Tenderloin Sliders
Chicken Parmesean with fries$14.00
Crab Cake Sliders
Seared Tuna Tacos
Tuscan Salad$9.00
Beef Stroganoff with Rice$11.00
Skirt Steak 4oz, Vegetarian stock, Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, White Rice, Spices
Total Fat 23g - Carbs 54g - Fiber 1g - Protein 28g - sodium 700mg
14 Meal Plan
Order a 14 meal plan each week by 11:45 pm Thursday to get your meals delivered to your gym the following Monday or pick up in store the following Tuesday - Specify in the notes. Pick 14 items for a discounted price per meal
35 west main street

Lake Zurich IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Franco's Pescheria

Come in and enjoy!

Koffee Kup Restaurant

Lake Zurich's best kept secret! Best breakfast in town anytime!

Korean BBQ on the Lake

Serving healthy and delicious Korean cuisine located in downtown Lake Zurich by the lake

Zin GastroPub

A farm to table, scratch kitchen that is locally sourced with a large wine selection and unique craft cocktails.

