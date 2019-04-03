Refueler Pub - Refueler Pub
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:45 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Location
299 Godfrey Boulevard, Bangor ME 04401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Moon Deli - 366 Griffin Rd, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
366 Griffin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bangor
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant