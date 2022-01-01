Go
DMK Burger Bar

Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2954 N Sheffield Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)

Popular Items

Modelo$6.00
12oz can - 4.5% ABV
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries, parmesan, truffle cream
Salt & Pepper Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper served with house ketchup
6ct Buffalo$10.00
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce
6ct Blueberry BBQ$10.00
Tossed in house-made Blueberry BBQ & Pickled Red Onion
Bacon & Amish Blue
Hand-cut fries served with Amish blue & crumbled bacon
Angry Fries
Hand-cut fries served with sriracha aioli
Wisconsin Cheddar & Scallion Fries
Hand-cut fries served with Merkt's cheddar & scallions
12ct Buffalo$18.00
6ct BBQ$10.00
Tossed in Rufus Teague's Touch O'Heat BBQ Sauce
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

2954 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Clark Street Dog

Burritobee Baja Grill

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

Chicago's first and only Kurdish Eatery serving brunch, lunch and dinner.

Ceres' Table

The restaurant features regional, Italian-inspired seasonal plates that pay homage to tradition with respect to the technique, process, and history of Italian cuisine. A reflection of the Italian lifestyle, Ceres’ Table has forged meaningful connections with Midwestern farmers in the spirit of cooking with seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients wherever possible. In continuation of that philosophy, Ceres’ Table will expand and seasonally adjust our menus with what is available in the market and from our purveyors on regular basis.
CT's 100% Italian-focused wine list showcases a sophisticated yet approachable variety, with more than 200 selections available by the bottle and 20 by the glass. Additionally, the craft cocktail program highlights both classics and house specialty cocktails. The bar opens daily at 5pm.

