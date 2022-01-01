Go
Do Dah Deli

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

22845 Washington St • $

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Fat Bottom BLT$10.95
Sinatra$12.95
Build Your Own$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22845 Washington St

Leonardtown MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
