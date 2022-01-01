Do Drop Inn - West

Walter's Brewery & Taproom

No reviews yet

The Walter Brewing Company is Pueblo's historic brewery. Established in 1889, Walter's specializes in pre-prohibition German lager beers. Brewing a wide selection of craft beers, Walter's brewery is located in the heart of downtown hidden beside Pueblo's still active rail system. Enjoy our beers and selection of quick eats in our unique taproom and spacious backyard patio that are both comfortably set up for proper and comfortable social distancing.

