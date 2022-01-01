Go
Doan Distillery

116 E Broad St

Popular Items

The Yard (4ct)$14.99
Friendly Old Fashioned$45.00
40% ABV, 750ml.
The Quaker Old Fashioned is a shelf stable, no refrigeration needed, “Old Fashioned” Ready-to-Drink cocktail capable of serving up to 11 cocktails.
QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)$62.99
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Peach - Case (24)$62.99
Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mix & Match - (4pk)$14.99
QA - Mix & Match - Case (24)$62.99
Location

116 E Broad St

Quakertown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
