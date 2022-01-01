Dobbs Ferry restaurants you'll love

Go
Dobbs Ferry restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dobbs Ferry

Dobbs Ferry's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Dobbs Ferry restaurants

The Parlor image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Parlor

14 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$15.00
housemade tater tot croûtons, everything spice, creamy anchovy dressing
Sauseeze$19.00
pecorino fonduta, housemade sausage, pistachio pesto, stracciatella
Roni Roni Roni$19.00
tiny pepperoni, mozzarella, pomodoro, fresh parm, basil
More about The Parlor
Tomatillo image

 

Tomatillo

13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.8 (970 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
With tortilla chips (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Kale Beet Salad$12.00
Shredded Kale, Cabbage, Carrot, Beet, Pepitas and Avocado-Lime Dressing (V)
Cauliflower Tacos$10.00
Crispy-fried Cauliflower, Guacamole, Cilantro, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
More about Tomatillo
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar image

 

The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar

147 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.75
LG Traditional Thin Crust Pizza$16.99
XL Traditional Thin Crust Pizza$18.99
More about The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
Hudson Social image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Social

11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (940 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Social Burger$19.00
sharp cheddar, B&B pickles, social sauce, brioche. Served with french fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
applewood smoked bacon, toasted almonds, Crown maple syrup (gf)
Kale Caesar$15.00
croutons, shaved parm, classic caesar dressing
More about Hudson Social
The Cookery image

PASTA • CHICKEN

The Cookery

39 Chestnut Street, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crostini$13.00
whipped ricotta, truffle honey, olive oil, fresh thyme, sea salt
Heirloom Meatballs$15.00
pomodoro, parm, parsley, olive oil
Fried Chicken$15.00
Crisp Chicken Thigh, Spicy Maple Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Served with Beef Fat Smash Fries
More about The Cookery
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

BurgerIM

18 Hamilton Ave, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about BurgerIM
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doubledays

83 MAIN ST, DOBBS FERRY

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
More about Doubledays

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dobbs Ferry

Nachos

Map

More near Dobbs Ferry to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston