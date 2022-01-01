Dobbs Ferry bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Parlor
14 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$15.00
housemade tater tot croûtons, everything spice, creamy anchovy dressing
|Sauseeze
|$19.00
pecorino fonduta, housemade sausage, pistachio pesto, stracciatella
|Roni Roni Roni
|$19.00
tiny pepperoni, mozzarella, pomodoro, fresh parm, basil
Tomatillo
13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
With tortilla chips (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
|Kale Beet Salad
|$12.00
Shredded Kale, Cabbage, Carrot, Beet, Pepitas and Avocado-Lime Dressing (V)
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy-fried Cauliflower, Guacamole, Cilantro, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Social
11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$19.00
sharp cheddar, B&B pickles, social sauce, brioche. Served with french fries
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
applewood smoked bacon, toasted almonds, Crown maple syrup (gf)
|Kale Caesar
|$15.00
croutons, shaved parm, classic caesar dressing