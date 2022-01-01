Dobbs Ferry Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Parlor
14 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$15.00
housemade tater tot croûtons, everything spice, creamy anchovy dressing
|Sauseeze
|$19.00
pecorino fonduta, housemade sausage, pistachio pesto, stracciatella
|Roni Roni Roni
|$19.00
tiny pepperoni, mozzarella, pomodoro, fresh parm, basil
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
147 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.75
|LG Traditional Thin Crust Pizza
|$16.99
|XL Traditional Thin Crust Pizza
|$18.99
PASTA • CHICKEN
The Cookery
39 Chestnut Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Popular items
|Crostini
|$13.00
whipped ricotta, truffle honey, olive oil, fresh thyme, sea salt
|Heirloom Meatballs
|$15.00
pomodoro, parm, parsley, olive oil
|Fried Chicken
|$15.00
Crisp Chicken Thigh, Spicy Maple Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Served with Beef Fat Smash Fries