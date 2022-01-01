Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Dobbs Ferry
/
Dobbs Ferry
/
Chili
Dobbs Ferry restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Parlor
14 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.3
(603 reviews)
Chili Garlic Shrimp
$16.00
More about The Parlor
Tomatillo
13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.8
(970 reviews)
Veggie Chili
$8.00
Queso, crema, cilantro (Vegan Possible, Gluten-Free)
More about Tomatillo
