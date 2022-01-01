Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Dobbs Ferry
/
Dobbs Ferry
/
French Fries
Dobbs Ferry restaurants that serve french fries
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
147 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.75
More about The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Social
11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(940 reviews)
side french fries
$7.00
More about Hudson Social
Browse other tasty dishes in Dobbs Ferry
Grilled Chicken
Pies
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Nachos
Quesadillas
More near Dobbs Ferry to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston