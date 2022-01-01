Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Dobbs Ferry

Go
Dobbs Ferry restaurants
Toast

Dobbs Ferry restaurants that serve french fries

The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar image

 

The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar

147 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.75
More about The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
Hudson Social image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Social

11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (940 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
side french fries$7.00
More about Hudson Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Dobbs Ferry

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Dobbs Ferry to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston