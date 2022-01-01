Quesadillas in Dobbs Ferry
More about Tomatillo
Tomatillo
13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Roasted Squash and Spinach Quesadilla
|$13.00
Butternut Squash, Spinach, Jack Cheese
Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)
|Mushroom and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla
|$13.00
Portobello Mushroom, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese
|Kids Quesadillas
|$8.00
2 corn tortilla quesadillas with cheese and lettuce, choice of protein and seasoned rice