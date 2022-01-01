Quesadillas in Dobbs Ferry

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomatillo

13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.8 (970 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Squash and Spinach Quesadilla$13.00
Butternut Squash, Spinach, Jack Cheese
Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)
Mushroom and Poblano Rajas Quesadilla$13.00
Portobello Mushroom, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese
Please Note: All Quesadillas Served With Crema (Vegan Crema Available)
Kids Quesadillas$8.00
2 corn tortilla quesadillas with cheese and lettuce, choice of protein and seasoned rice
More about Tomatillo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Social

11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (940 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$10.00
Quesadilla$16.00
spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, swiss
More about Hudson Social

