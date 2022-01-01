Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Dobbs Ferry

Tomatillo

13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.8 (970 reviews)
Carnitas Tacos$10.00
Slow-roasted pork, Mulato Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
Kids Hard Shell Tacos$8.00
Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or Beans, topped with shredded jack cheese and served on two hard-shell tortillas. (gf)
Grilled Shrimp Taco$11.00
Gulf Shrimp, House Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
Hudson Social

11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (940 reviews)
social tacos$14.00
2 tacos per order. Salsa verde, radish, fresh lime, cilantro, sour cream, soft corn tortillas (gf)
