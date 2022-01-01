Tacos in Dobbs Ferry
Dobbs Ferry restaurants that serve tacos
Tomatillo
13 Cedar Street, Dobbs Ferry
|Carnitas Tacos
|$10.00
Slow-roasted pork, Mulato Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
|Kids Hard Shell Tacos
|$8.00
Choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or Beans, topped with shredded jack cheese and served on two hard-shell tortillas. (gf)
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$11.00
Gulf Shrimp, House Slaw, Salsa Chile de Arbol (GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Social
11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry
|social tacos
|$14.00
2 tacos per order. Salsa verde, radish, fresh lime, cilantro, sour cream, soft corn tortillas (gf)
(gf)