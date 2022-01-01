Doc and Eddy's Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
909 E Minton Dr
Location
909 E Minton Dr
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Some Burros
Feel free to come in to pick up your order, or use our drive thru. We look forward to seeing you soon! Gracias!
Artichoke Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Scramble - Tempe
IT JUST TASTES BETTER
Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.
d'lite Healthy On The Go
Come in and enjoy!