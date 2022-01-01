Go
Doc's Riverside Grille

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

511 Chesterfield Ave

Avg 4.4 (795 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll$13.00
House made filled with Steak & cheese served with tiger sauce.
A house favorite!
Wings$14.00
Fresh never frozen wings fried tossed in your favorite sauce served with dipping sauce of your choice
Cobb Salad OL$16.00
Fried Chicken over mixed greens, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, fresh crumbled bacon.
Favorite with our house made Honey Mustard
Build A Burger$12.00
a build it your way 8 oz. sirloin burger served with doc chips
Cream Of Crab$8.00
Kid Tender$8.00
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed onion, mushrooms and cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.00
Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.00
crispy fried chicken, lettuce , bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing in a wrap served with chips
Boneless Wings & Fries$13.00
Boneless Wings your choice of flavor served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

511 Chesterfield Ave

Centreville MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

