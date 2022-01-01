Doc's Riverside Grille
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
511 Chesterfield Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
511 Chesterfield Ave
Centreville MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Anchor & Plow Restaurant & Carryout
Come in and enjoy!
Bridges
Located in the heart of the Chesapeake, Bridges restaurant offers unmatched waterfront dining featuring made-to-order dishes that are prepared from scratch using the finest hand-picked ingredients. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Bridges offers award-winning fare. Come enjoy the spectacular views and taste the best of the Chesapeake Bay region!
Fisherman’s Inn
An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite.
Come in and enjoy!
The Narrows Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!