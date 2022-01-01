Go
Doce Taqueria Southside

Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

TACOS

1302 E Carson st • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shaved Ribeye$4.50
Fish Taco$3.75
Carne Molida Taco$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Chips and Queso$4.25
Fresh Tortilla Chips with a side of queso.
Nacho Loaded$8.50
Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
$10 Box Deal$10.00
Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.
Carnita Taco$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Americano Taco$4.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime.
Pollo Taco$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Vegetarian Potato$4.00
Crispy Fried Seasoned Potatoes, Sautéed Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Doce Sauce, Cilantro, Lime.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1302 E Carson st

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
