DOCK 633
Where the locals go...
633 Lake June Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
633 Lake June Rd
Lake Placid FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Morty & Edna’s
Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!
Good Vibes Juice & Smoothie
Eat Vibrantly, Live Vibrantly!
Logan's
Please browse our menu and give us a call to place your order. # 863-699-0277. We look forward to seeing you. Online ordering will be available very soon. Thank you for your business.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Come in and enjoy!