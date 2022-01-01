Go
A map showing the location of Dock at Montrose Beach

Dock at Montrose Beach

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

200 W Montrose Harbor Drive

Chicago, IL 60640

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

200 W Montrose Harbor Drive, Chicago IL 60640

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Forza Meats

No reviews yet

Seasonal Corinthian Yacht Club food vendor

The Bar on Buena

No reviews yet

Buena Park's favorite neighborhood bar with a cantina inspired menu. Wide selection of specialty whiskies and beers.

Joe on the Go, Ltd.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pancake Cafe Broadway

No reviews yet

Enjoy brunch items every day from 8am until 3pm. We pride ourselves on our home-made recipes, fresh food, and excellent customer service. Come try our thick-cut bacon, fresh-made pancakes, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Dock at Montrose Beach

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston