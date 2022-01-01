Go
Dock Street WEST

Our flagship location in West Philadelphia, offering hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza, trio fries and more, plus fresh beer in cans, bottles and growlers!

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET

Popular Items

LG FLORENTINE$22.00
Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.
SM FLORENTINE$12.00
Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.
LG SAUSAGE$22.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, caramelized onions and fresh herbs.
SPROUTS$7.75
Fried and tossed in chipotle seasoning, served with lemon.
LG FLAMMEN$23.00
Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
LG AMERICANA$18.00
Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella
LG MARGHERITA$20.00
Plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh herbs
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Hand cut white potatoes.
SM AMERICANA$10.00
Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella
BUFF CAULIFLOWER APPETIZER$7.75
Fried cauliflower tossed in a house seasoning with a side of house made maple buffalo sauce.
Location

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

