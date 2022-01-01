Dock Street South
Come in and enjoy!
22nd and Washington
Popular Items
Location
22nd and Washington
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Ynez
“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan
Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors.
Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more.
Provecho!
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Please allow 20-35 minutes for take out orders placed online
Community
Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.
Loco Pez
Fine Mexican food and drink!
For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below: