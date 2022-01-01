Go
Dock Street South

22nd and Washington

Popular Items

MARGHERITA$14.00
crushed tomato, torn fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, mixed herbs, EVOO
AMERICANA$12.00
house red sauce and mozzarella
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Brussel sprouts tossed with calabrian chili agrodolce
SPICY SOPPRESSATA$17.00
soppressata , crushed tomatoes, mozzarella and sharp provolone, fresh herbs, Calabrian chili garlic oil
FLORENTINE$15.00
Crème fraîche, spinach, wilted arugula, garlic confit, crushed tomatoes and fresh herbs. Finished with parmesan and topped with fried leaks.
PIZZA & A 4PK SPECIAL$22.00
Your choice of one 12" Americana, Margherita, or Tony Pepperoni pizza plus one 4 pack of 16oz cans.
FRIES$7.00
Crisp French Fries served with garlic aioli and ketchup
TONY PEPPERONI$13.00
americana pizza with pepperoni
Chicken Wings$15.00
Chicken Wings: Asian BBQ, or Buffalo. Buffalo served with side of ranch dressing.
FLAMMENKUCHE$16.00
crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onion, thick cut bacon, fresh herbs
Location

22nd and Washington

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Cafe Ynez

“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan
Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors.
Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more.
Provecho!

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

Please allow 20-35 minutes for take out orders placed online

Community

Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.

Loco Pez

Fine Mexican food and drink!
For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below:

