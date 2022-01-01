Go
Dockers on the Bay

Come in and enjoy breakfast or lunch on the bay!

269 Green Turtle Bay Dr

Avg 3.6 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

2 PC TOAST$2.00
BISCUITS - HASH$4.00
Fluffy biscuit with your choice of bacon or sausage
VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE$9.00
3 egg omelette with American cheese and filled with green pepper, onion, mushrooms and served with your choice of biscuit and gravy or buttered toast - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
CHICKEN JACK RANCH$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch - served with choice of 1 side
BOAT SINKER OMELETTE$12.00
3 egg omelette with bacon, sausage, diced ham, American cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, side hash brown - loaded hashbrown additional charge
2 STRIPS BACON$3.00
JR PANCAKE$5.00
Jr. pancake choice of 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty - served with butter and syrup
BREAKFAST BURRITO - HASH$8.00
2 eggs cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, with choice of american, swiss or cheddar cheese in wrap - served with salsa and hashbrowns - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
CAPTAIN'S FAVORITE$12.00
Two eggs, choice of 3 strips bacon, or 2 sausage patties, hashbrowns, and choice of biscuit and gravy or buttered toast - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
FRENCH TOAST$7.00
3 pcs French Toast with 2 strips of bacon or sausage and served with butter and syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

269 Green Turtle Bay Dr

Grand Rivers KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
