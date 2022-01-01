Go
Dock's

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

321 E 35th • $

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)

Popular Items

The Famous Fishwich$8.05
Made with two pieces of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
#1 Fishwich Combo$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
Catfish Nugget$7.25
PHILLY CHICKEN ROLL$5.45
Whitting 10 Pc$22.45
Fishwich Jr.$6.55
Made with one piece of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
SHRIMP ROLL$5.45
Shrimp Tease$6.00
3pc Jumbo Shrimp and French Fries.
#2 Fishwich Jr. Combo$8.85
All combos include fry and drink.
Kids Chicken Wings$6.50
2pc Wing dinner
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

321 E 35th

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
