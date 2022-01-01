Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar

Go
.Staging from the heart of the South Sound, Chef Laurie Nguyen’s menu focuses on the use of all of the great ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. Our menu can be referred to as a fusion of French, Asian and American cuisine. We offer various types of seafood as well as proteins, sourcing the best from the Pacific Northwest.

501 Columbia St. NW #B

501 Columbia St. NW #B

Olympia WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
