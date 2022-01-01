Go
Dockside Kitchen image

Dockside Kitchen

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

362 Reviews

$$

228 Bay Ave

Ocean City, NJ 08226

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$26.00
Crabcake Platter$29.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Fish Taco$16.00
Rosemary Home Fries$3.50
Avocado Toast$14.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Lobster Benedict$24.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City NJ 08226

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Cactus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Drip N Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangos & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Las Olas Taqueria

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Taqueria with several signature tacos as well as street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, nachos, empanadas, salads, soups and much more!
Drop In....Eat Well....Enjoy Life!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Dockside Kitchen

orange star4.6 • 362 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston