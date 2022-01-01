Go
Dockside Tavern Food & Spirits est. 2012 - A bar and dining area modeled with woodwork from Chris-Craft wooden boats including deep mahogany wood, a 1930’s Chris-Craft wake board, a 1950’s “cabin boy” folding bike, classic wood stern, vintage boat motors and prints, and wooden water skis.
hursday night Live Trivia with Americas Pub Quiz, and 11 big screen T.V.’s to view your favorite sporting events. With craft beer selections, specialty drinks and a full menu that includes a daily fish fry, Dockside is the perfect location for your food-drinks-entertainment needs.
A 6,000 square foot outdoor patio and bar that includes seasonal live music, boat docking and ample parking, Dockside Tavern provides an outdoor atmosphere unmatched on the banks of the scenic Fox River.
Stop by and get tied up for a great experience at Dockside Tavern

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

425 Nebraska St • $$

Avg 3.6 (505 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Piece Perch- Friday Only$23.00
RW S'mores Cake
Baja Fish Tacos$13.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Steak Tacos$14.00
Basket Fries$3.00
Bam Bam Shrimp$13.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Ale Battered Haddock$15.00
Walleye Fingers$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

425 Nebraska St

Oshkosh WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
