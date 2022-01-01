Dockside Boiling Pot
Seafood restaurant focused on boils and fried food.
SEAFOOD
5209 N. Navarro St. • $$
Location
5209 N. Navarro St.
Victoria TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
