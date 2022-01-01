Go
Dockside Boiling Pot

Seafood restaurant focused on boils and fried food.

SEAFOOD

5209 N. Navarro St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)

Popular Items

Live Crawfish$10.00
2 Oz Sauce$2.00
Corn Bag 1$1.00
Potato Bag 1$0.50
Potato Bag 2$0.50
Snow Crab$32.00
Corn Bag 2$1.00
Blue Crab$4.00
1 lb Shrimp$18.00
Sausage Bag 1$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5209 N. Navarro St.

Victoria TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

