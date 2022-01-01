Docksiders Pub & Oven
Open today 12:00 PM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
416 Manitou Road, Hilton NY 14468
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE - 850 Long Pond Road
No Reviews
850 Longpond Road Rochester, NY 14612
View restaurant