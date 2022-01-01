Go
Doc's Backyard Grill

A Texas style menu with indoor seating and beer garden.

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

5207 Brodie Ln #100 • $$

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Fish & Chips$13.99
3 Hand Battered Fish Filets, Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw & Crinkle Cut French Fries served with Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
Burger Sliders$10.99
3 Beef sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions served with a pickle spear
Cheese Fries$10.99
Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top of crinkle cut french fries
1/2 Fish and Chips$9.99
2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser Bun with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries
Cheeseburger$12.99
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Doc’s Hybrid Frozen Margarita$6.00
*Alcohol to-go is only available with the purchase of food. Limit 2 Alcoholic **Beverages per Food Item Ordered of $4.99 and above. Must be 21 or older, will ID upon pick-up.
White Wings$10.99
Chicken and fresh jalapeno wrapped in smoked applewood bacon & tossed in buffalo wing sauce.
Power Bowl$12.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork or fish served on top of black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice & sliced avocado. Sub marinated steak for $2 or shrimp for $3.
Side Salad$3.99
House Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese mix & croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5207 Brodie Ln #100

Sunset Valley TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
