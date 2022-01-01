Go
Doc's Marina Grill

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

403 Madison Ave S • $$

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
buttermilk marinated chicken breast fried to perfection served on a potato bun with pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and honey Dijon sauce
Entree Kale Salad$16.00
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Chicken Cheddar Club$17.00
sliced grilled chicken breast, double smoked hickory bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on a Macrina baguette
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
2 Piece Fish n Chips$15.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
El Portal Burger$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
Big Doc Burger$16.00
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
Prime Rib & Cheddar$22.00
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
3 Piece Fish n Chips$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

403 Madison Ave S

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
