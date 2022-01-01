Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend
Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!
141 Hudson Street
Popular Items
Location
141 Hudson Street
Port Townsend WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Finistere
Finistère is a chef driven, seasonally sourced restaurant in the heart of historic Port Townsend.
The Fountain Cafe
Northwest Cuisine with International Flair!
Bishop Block Bottle Shop & Garden
A quaint neighborhood bottle shop and garden cafe located downtown Port Townsend. Come in and enjoy!
Lawrence Street Provisions
Come in and enjoy!