Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

141 Hudson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$18.00
the amazing plant based burger. This completely vegan
burger patty tastes like the real thing, right down to having
a red center. Reduce our carbon footprint and live healthier. Served on a potato bun with pesto aioli, arugula, crispy onions, chopped pickles, caramelized onions and smoked gouda
The Legendary Big Fat Chocolate Cake$9.50
It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.
Entree Kale Salad$16.00
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Prime Rib & Cheddar$22.00
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
Big Doc Burger$16.00
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
Cup Chowder$8.00
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
2 Piece Fish n Chips$15.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
3 Piece Fish n Chips$19.00
hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich$20.00
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled ciabatta
El Portal Burger$18.00
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
Location

141 Hudson Street

Port Townsend WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
