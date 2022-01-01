Go
Toast

Doc's Sunset Grille

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

104 W Pier St • $$

Avg 4.2 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$14.00
Choose from: Buffalo, Old Bay, Teriyaki, or Sweet and Spicy
Sunset Burger$13.00
Build your own burger. Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Provolone, or Pepperjack. Served on a brioche roll.
Grilled Shrimp Blt Wrap$16.00
Grilled shrimp, sriracha aioli, smoked bacon, tomato and spinach all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 chicken tenders served with house made chips.
Hot Crab Dip$13.00
Served with soft pretzel sticks
- Gluten Free substitute celery for bread
Sunset Fish Tacos$16.00
(2) Flour tortillas stuffed with fried rockfish, topped with slaw, mango salsa, and sriracha aioli.
Crab Balls$20.00
Rockfish Tenders$12.00
Served with house made chips and tartar sauce.
Sunset Garden$9.00
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons.
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Crab cake sandwich made up of jumbo lump and backfin crab meat. Options of broiled or fried.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 W Pier St

Oxford MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pope's Tavern at the Oxford Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

No reviews yet

Fine Dining in a casual atmosphere
Menu changes every 2 weeks

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston