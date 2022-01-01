Doc's Yardhouse Nederland

Go
Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp$13.95
Blackened Shrimp sauteed with pickled jalapenos, tobacco fried onions, chili butter, green onions
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pulled pork and jicama slaw
Smokehouse Tacos$12.95
Corn tortillas, grape tomato, pico, jicama slaw, BBQ & cotija
Smokehouse Salad (with Brussels & Avocado fries)$13.95
Greens, crispy brussel sprouts, crumbled bacon, jicama slaw, grape tomatoes, honey lime vinaigrette, avocado fry
Yard Fries$11.50
Twice cooked fries, Doc's queso, cheddar, bacon, sour cream, jalapeno, chives
Monster Grilled Cheese Donut$10.00
Melted cheddar, American, gouda, Pepper jack cheeses, caramelized sweet donut, with bacon
Classic Burger w/Cheese$11.95
Ground chuck, peppered butter, thick American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
Hot Bird on Buttery Brioche$13.00
Jalapeno brined, crispy chicken, spicy habanero-honey glaze, gouda, pickles, crispy avocado, jicama slaw
Smokehouse Platter (Lrg)$18.95
Choose any 3 meats and any 2 sides
Smokin Nachos$11.95
Chips, angry beans, chopped tomatoes, green onions, Doc's cheeses, jalapenos, and queso
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

1039 Nederland Ave

Nederland TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
