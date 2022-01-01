Go
Doc's On The Fox

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

232 N Milwaukee St • $$

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Fried wonton mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara.
Plain Jane$11.00
1/2# burger, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Fried Cod$13.00
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
Cheese Curds$9.50
Battered white cheese curds. Served with ranch or marinara.
Addi-Tenders$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Al dente pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of many different toppings.
Traditional Wings$15.00
10 bone in non breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
Baked Cod$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

232 N Milwaukee St

Waterford WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
