Latin American
Doctor Bird's
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1215 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1215 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60642
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fry the Coop
"come get your happiness"
Mama Delia & Bordel
Come in and enjoy!
El Barco
Come on in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.