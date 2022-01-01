Dodge City restaurants you'll love

Dodge City restaurants
Toast
  • Dodge City

Dodge City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Dodge City restaurants

Dodge City Brewing image

PIZZA

Dodge City Brewing

701 3rd Ave, Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch dip'n dressing$1.00
1.5 ounce, gluten free,
price includes sales tax
Crowler Mango Compromise$9.25
Our Late Night Compromise with more than a pound of mango puree per gallon of Compromise.
Porky Fun-Guy *$15.39
Includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
More about Dodge City Brewing
Prime On The Nine image

 

Prime On The Nine

1800 Matt Down Lane, DODGE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Melt$11.00
Sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & jalapeño mayo served on a grilled sourdough bread
Fried Pickle Spears$8.00
Served with chipotle ranch
The Good 'Ol Boy$12.00
Our take on "The French Dip" with sautéed onions, smoked gouda cream sauce served on a toasted brioche bun & a side of au jus
More about Prime On The Nine
Cabana Mexican Grill Dodge City image

 

Cabana Mexican Grill Dodge City

415 S 2nd, Dodge City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$2.25
5 Tacos$7.50
Breakfast Mix Burrito$4.99
More about Cabana Mexican Grill Dodge City
Restaurant banner

 

EZ’s Asian Kitchen

2409 CENTRAL AVE, Dodge City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll$4.00
Deep fried with mixed vegetables and tempura sauce on the side.
Gyoza$4.00
Steamed on the grill filled with a pork vegetable mixture with tempura sauce on the side.
Crab Rangoon$4.00
Deep fried filled with a cream cheese, scallion, imitation crab mixture with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
More about EZ’s Asian Kitchen
Lawson Family LLC image

 

Lawson Family LLC

1900 Country Club Drive, Dodge City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lawson Family LLC
I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT image

 

I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT

1510 W Spruce St, Dodge City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Itokos Grill 2

103 S 2nd Ave, Dodge City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Itokos Grill 2
