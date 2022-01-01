Salmon in Dodge City
Dodge City restaurants that serve salmon
Prime On The Nine
1800 Matt Down Lane, DODGE CITY
|Salmon Thermidor
|$26.00
Grilled salmon topped with a blackened shrimp & lump crab creamy cheese sauce. Served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.00
Grilled salmon filet with your choice of house rub and sage butter or honey glazed. Your choice of two sides
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Grilled salmon filet served on a bed of mixed baby greens, topped with feta crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges & red onions - your choice of dressing