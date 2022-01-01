Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Dodge City

Dodge City restaurants
Toast

Dodge City restaurants that serve salmon

Prime On The Nine image

 

Prime On The Nine

1800 Matt Down Lane, DODGE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Thermidor$26.00
Grilled salmon topped with a blackened shrimp & lump crab creamy cheese sauce. Served on a bed of almond rice & green bean almondine
Grilled Salmon$21.00
Grilled salmon filet with your choice of house rub and sage butter or honey glazed. Your choice of two sides
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.00
Grilled salmon filet served on a bed of mixed baby greens, topped with feta crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges & red onions - your choice of dressing
More about Prime On The Nine
Restaurant banner

 

EZ’s Asian Kitchen

2409 CENTRAL AVE, Dodge City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$5.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.00
Salmon$15.99
More about EZ’s Asian Kitchen

